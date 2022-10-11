Sharon “Sheri” White Thompson

Advertisement

Saron White Thompson passed peacefully September 13, 2022, at her home in North Redington Beach, FL. A beautiful soul, her husband affectionately called her “Angel.” She was a wife, mother, teacher, and great friend to everyone she met.

Born December 29, 1958, she grew up in Maud, TX, daughter to Tommy and Lenora White. During her Senior year at Redwater as head cheerleader, her spunk and determination lead her team to win the Statewide Spirit Stick at the SMU annual competition.

A confirmed Christian, Sheri played piano every Sunday for services for local Baptist churches in Maud from the early age of twelve till she moved to Dallas when she was twenty-four. Sheri and Steve became members of First United Methodist Church Richardson where Ashley was Christened, and they taught Ashley’s Sunday school class every year from pre-school through high school.

Family was Sheri’s priority. It was important for her to be a stay-at-home mom and she worked from home from the time Ashley was four as a self-employed transcriber, experience she gained as a legal secretary, where she had worked since Jr. College. She was totally involved in Ashley’s activities including leadership roles in Girls Scouts, PTA, Church Choir and Missionary trips.

She loved the water and spent 20 years boating with Steve and Ashley on Lake Texoma and Lake Travis. Her final home since 2017 was on the crystal sands and clear water of a Florida Beach.

She was a wonderful wife and mother showing her love to family and friends, each according to their needs. Her constant warm smile was a symbol of the loving women she was. She had a fun spirit and wicked sense of humor. To know Sheri was to love her. Her kindness was perfect.

Sheri is deeply missed by Steve, her devoted husband of 32 years, her daughter Ashley, brother Bobby White and his wife Kayla. Her extended family includes her beloved in-laws, nine nieces, three nephews and their children and all her wonderful loving friends.

Service will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Rock Creek Baptist Church, 4341 FM 2149, Maud, TX 75567 with Steve Minter officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. at the church.

