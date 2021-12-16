Advertisement

Sharron Eldred Smith, age 78, of Texarkana, Arkansas, peacefully went home to be with her Lord after a long debilitating struggle.

Sharron was born May 21, 1943, in Farmerville, Louisiana. She spent her childhood in Farmerville, then attended Louisiana Tech University. She married A.D. Smith and they moved to New Orleans, LA for him to attend Tulane Medical School while Sharron completed her Master of Fine Arts at Newcombe University.

They had two children and moved to Texarkana, Arkansas where she lived out the remainder of her life as a dedicated wife, mother, and friend to many.

She was a wonderful artist and an active member in many volunteer societies in the Texarkana area. Sharron blessed many with her artistic talent offering her services and creating memories such as the parade of animals that lined the halls of the old Walnut Street Church of Christ hallway and would accompany the children to the large Noah’s ark at the end of the hall on their way to Bible class. She painted many other murals on the walls of hospitals, clinics and churches to encourage and bless those she and A.D. served on many mission fields throughout the world; places such as New Guinea, Belarus, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Cambodia and other mission fields.

She was up for any adventure where they could serve God together. She spent her life serving others in many capacities, often behind the scenes and undesirable of the spotlight. Sharron (Memaw) will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Dr. A.D. Smith, Jr., and survived by her children, Lloyd Smith (and Carol) of Texarkana, AR and Kathy Robertson (and Drew) of Texarkana, AR. She had 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Ann Eldred of New Orleans, LA.



Funeral Services will be 10:00 A. M. Friday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Tommy Gaither, and Don Brown officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 P. M.

Memorials may be made to Walnut Church of Christ, 2720 Moores Lanes, Texarkana, Texas 75503, or Hampton Church of Church, 6262 St. Michael Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75503 or to Arkansas Blvd. Church of Christ, 602 Arkansas Blvd. Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

