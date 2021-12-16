Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Larry Avery, 71, passed away December 14, 2021. He was born July 17, 1950 in Atlanta, Texas to Jimmy Dee Avery and Bobbie Jean Jones.

He served in the United States Marine and retired from Red River Army Depot.

Advertisement

Larry is preceded in death by his parents.

He leaves behind his wife Laurlyn Avery of Texarkana; five sons Kevin Avery and wife Heather of Texarkana, Johnathon Loris and wife Amanda Queen City, Texas, Brandon Loris and wife Brittney of Ashdown, Arkansas, Josh Snow and wife Courtney of Queen City, Texas, Kyle Snow and wife Lisa of Queen City, Texas; brother Kerry Avery of Marshall, Texas; sister Cheryl Kay Cox and husband Frank of College Station, Texas; 12 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place from 5-7 PM, Friday, December 17, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.



Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Smyrna Baptist Church, Atlanta, Texas with Bro. Gene Parker officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Smyrna Cemetery, 814 CR 4673, Atlanta, Texas 75551.

