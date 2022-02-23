Advertisement

Sheila Kaye O’Bryant, age 73, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, February 17, 2022 in a local hospice facility.

Mrs. O’Bryant was born January 12, 1949 in Rover, Arkansas. She was retired from Christus St. Michael Hospital and was a Baptist.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Lisa O’Bryant

She is survived by her husband, JoeBob O’Bryant of Texarkana, Texas; three daughters, Lisa Green and husband Kenneth of Texarkana, Texas, Jana Gonzales and husband Fernando of Texarkana, Texas and Renee Johnson and husband Keith of Batesville, Arkansas; one sister, Phyllis Tygart of Bella Vista, Arkansas; two brothers, William McClure and wife Margaret of Rogers, Arkansas and Charles McClure of Rover, Arkansas; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be held at 3:30 P.M. Monday, February 21, 2022 at the Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

