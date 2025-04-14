Sponsor

Shelia Ann Owen, age 74, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 20, 1950, to James Marvin and Lorene Hayes.

Shelia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She spent her career as an administrative assistant at Texarkana College, where she was known for her dedication and hard work. In her leisure time, Shelia enjoyed gardening, quilting, sewing, and engaging in various arts and crafts.

Shelia was preceded in death by her parents, James Marvin and Lorene Hayes, her brother-in-law Freddy Davis, and her grandson Justin Butcher.

She leaves behind her beloved husband of 53 years, Errol Eugene Owen, her daughter Jennifer Butcher and husband Ronnie, her son Justin Owen and wife Christy, her sisters Sandy Haldeman and husband John Riley, and Sharon Davis, her brother Scotty Hayes and wife Kim, and her cherished grandchildren Justin Jackson, Hadley Butcher, and Hunter Woodruff, along with numerous other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

A memorial service to honor Shelia’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas. The family will welcome friends for a visitation on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the same location.