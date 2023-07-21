Sponsor

Our Beloved Mrs. Shelia Faye Minneweather-Harris better known as “Tic” was born on May 26,1967 to the late Rufus and Effie Minneweather. She later married Demond Harris. She was a member of Roanoke Baptist Church. She was called to her everlasting home on July 8, 2023.

Her passions in life were cooking and being a caregiver for so many. Ms. Shelia opened her arms and home to many people. She was loved for her outgoing personality. She enjoyed dancing, cooking, listening to music and playing dominoes. She loved her family and friends and was an amazing mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by both parents, one son, Martinee Minneweather, two brothers, Carl Minneweather, Jason Minneweather and her mother-in-law, Mrs. Helen Byrd.

Shelia leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband: Demond Harris; one daughter: Patria (Reggie) Hayden; one stepson: Jaylin Harris; three grandchildren: A’ziya Hayden, Jadarian Minneweather, Zaniyah Minneweather. She has two brothers: Rufus Minneweather, Eddie (Sarah) Minneweather; She also has three sisters: Marilyn Minneweather, Vanessa Minneweather, Caroline Minneweather, and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins. She will be truly missed.

Visitation Friday, July 21, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, July 22, 2023 2:00 PM at Transformation Center,1111 Hazel Street, Texarkana, TX with Rev. Rozell Traylor, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

