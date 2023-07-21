Sponsor

Ulysses Branch Jr. was born May 6,1966. He transitioned from this life on July 16, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jacqulene Boyd and his granddaughter, Diamond Bracole Britt

He leaves to cherish his memories to his Father: David Boyd of Texarkana, AR; Sons: Marcus (NaomI) Britt Sr. of Domino, TX, Brandon Britt of Wake Village, TX, Channen (Porscha) Branch of Texarkana, TX, Kendall Branch of Ashdown, AR; Daughters: Candace Nicole Britt of the Colony, TX, LaToya Shuntale Singleton of Mesquite, TX; Brothers: Kirk Douglas (Monique) Walker, Steven (Lynette) Abner, Delvecchio Boyd of Texarkana, AR, ; Sisters: Polly (Rueben) Alcazar, Twenty-five Grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles,nieces, nephews, family & friends.

Viewing Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 11:00-11:45 at Greater Mt. Zion in Ashdown, AR. Service will begin at 12:00 PM. with Pastor Eric Nelson, Eulogist. Burial in Rhodes Cemetery under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

