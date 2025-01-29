Sponsor

Shelia Holt, 75, of Wake Village, Texas passed away on January 26, 2025. She was born to Ralph E. and Ouida Cabler Son on July 16, 1949 in Dekalb, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years Ron Holt of Wake Village, Texas; son Craig Holt and wife Renee of Tyler, Texas; two granddaughters Gracie Smith of New Boston, Texas, Abigail Holt of Tyler, Texas; two grandsons Alex Holt of Wake Village, Austin Wood of Tyler, Texas; brother Keith Son and wife Kim of Texarkana, Texas; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday February 1, 2025 at Chapelwood Mausoleum with Pastor Micah Jasonn Mauldin officiating.

Visitation will take place at 10:00 AM before the service.