Shelia J. Johnston, age 62, of New Boston, Texas went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 20, 2022. Shelia was born April 10, 1959, in Odessa, Texas to Charles R. and Shirley J. Johnston. She was a graduate of Simms, Texas High School. She spent most of her working years in the West Texas Oil field as a Rough Neck Supervisor. She was an animal lover and was always willing to give a stray a loving home. She enjoyed spending time with her family and playing ball and board games with her two great-nephews, Ryder and Grayson Fear.

She was preceded in death by her father Charles R. Johnston and her two brothers Charles Alton Johnston and Stacy G. Johnston. She is survived by her mother Shirley Johnston-Thomas of New Boston, Texas, two sisters Trena Johnston and fiancé Mark Sessford of DeKalb, Texas, and Shelda Mitchell and husband Chuck Mitchell of New Boston, Texas.

Visitation will be at Malta Baptist Church at 10:00 AM Wednesday with Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 AM. Services with Bro. Roy Ford officiating. Interment will be in Malta Cemetery, Malta, TX under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home.

