Shelton O’Neil Hood, 49, of Tyler, Texas died Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Smith County Texas.

Shelton was born July 21, 1974, in Texarkana, Texas to Rev. Charlie W. Hood and Maple Lene Elijah Hood. He accepted Christ at an early age, was baptized, and united with Lonoke Baptist Church in Texarkana, Arkansas. He received his formal education in the Texarkana Arkansas School District and graduated from Arkansas High School in 1992. He moved to Tyler, Texas soon after graduating high school and united with Greater Hopewell Baptist Church under the leadership of his father, Rev. Charlie W. Hood. He married TaMesha Meeks on August 22, 2009, in Tyler, Texas

Shelton was an employee of Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler. He was previously employed with Tyler Pipe for many years.

He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Annie Marie Hood; paternal grandparents Willie and Ruth Hood; and maternal grandparents Will and Arrie Elijah.

Survivors include his wife TaMesha Hood; sons, Jared Hood and Jayden Hood; mother, Maple L. Hood; stepmother, Earlene Hood; father in-law and mother-in-law, Tony and Wanda Meeks; brothers, Willie Hood (Daphne), Rev. Michael Hood, Rev. Scottie Hood (Shalonda), Rev. Tarrus Slater (Helena), and Norris T. Minter; brothers-in-law, Andre Meeks (Kendra) and Tristan Meeks (Ebonee); sisters, Wanda Hood, Vickey Elijah, Debra Burks, Kathy Hood Richardson (Tony), Kenya Hood, and Crissy Allen (Michael); special niece, Shayla Elijah; and a host of nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

Public viewing will be held 12:30pm – 7:00pm Thursday, July 11, 2024, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Funeral Services will be held 11:00am Friday, July 12, 2024, at St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler with pre-service viewing from 10:00am – 11:00am. Dr. Mark D. Hood will serve as eulogist. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Tyler under direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.