Downtown Live! Packed with Culture and Charm

Celebrate Summer at Texarkana’s Downtown Live! Friday, July 12, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Beat the heat by visiting the shops, clubs, and restaurants along Broad Street and beyond while enjoying the special talents of local artists and musicians. For more information or to learn how to get involved, contact Main Street Texarkana at 903-278-6441 or visit MainStreetTexarkana.org.

Created in 2020 by artist Joseph Raymond and Main Street Director Ina McDowell, Downtown Live brings businesses and artists together to promote Texarkana’s unique heritage and culture. Businesses stay open late to offer one-night-only deals. Local musicians and artists gather to share their talents with visitors. One such artist is Colton Barker.

“I would say Downtown Live is one of the best opportunities for anyone looking to share their own creative endeavors in Texarkana,” says Barker. “The more people that come around, the more that will come to see what Texarkana’s culture truly offers.”

Well-known mural artist Darlene Taylor will also be on hand. Musicians will perform inside and outside many of the downtown businesses. Among those performing are: Gunpowder Creek (inside Crystal Moon); ​Special Reserve (inside The Stained Page); Jay Kirgis (inside Alley Cat’s); ​Bryan Gafford (at Emmie P’s); ​Ted & Allen (inside Southern Grace Boutique); and The Heavy Letdowns (inside Cafe Lucille). The Texarkana Winds will be performing during Downtown Live beginning at 7:30 p.m. and The Lofts at the Grim will conduct tours while acoustic guitarists Ryan and Leah Rainer perform in the lobby.

A special treat for this month’s Downtown Live is Silver Moon Children’s Theater’s presentation of

“The Stinky Cheese Man” by SCT campers. Performances will be at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Also, there will be an open house tour of the new Air BnB at 214 West 3rd Street.

Many other businesses are open late or are offering specials just for Downtown Live including Prodigy Life, Bookhound Haven, The Wild Hare, Pecan Point, 1923 Banana Club, and Hopkins Ice House. With shopping, restaurants, and clubs to visit along with music and art, it’s easy to make a full evening of fun and adventure in historic Downtown Texarkana. Join Main Street in celebrating our vibrant downtown.

Main Street Texarkana, accredited through the National Main Street program, is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization which combines economic development with historic preservation. The Main Street Texarkana District encompasses historic downtown Texarkana, USA and is the only two-state program in the country. Main Street Texarkana is a recognized leading program among the national network of more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities who share both a commitment to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities. For more information or to become a Main Street investor, visit www.MainStreetTexarkana.org or call 903-278-6441.

