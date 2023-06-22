Shemecca Monique Williams-Wells

Sponsor

Shemecca Monique William-Wells, age 42, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at her home in Dallas, Texas.

Shemecca was born on January 22, 1981, in Dallas, Texas to Timothy Williams and Janie Gipson.

Mrs. Williams-Wells was a wonderful, loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She worked as a CNA, beautician, and was a phlebotomist supervisor. She was a member of St. John Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and doing hair in her free time, but her boys and family were her world. She enjoyed being a football and neighborhood mother to all. Her family described her as a fun-loving, outspoken, tender-hearted person, but if you were lucky to be her friend, then you knew she would also be there for you no matter what. She loved children and was a ray of sunshine.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Brown; brothers, Dylon French, and Mark Gipson; grandfathers, David Traylor Sr., George Pryor, James Ingram, and Galvester French Sr.; grandmothers, Mary Gonzales and Lula M. French; great-grandmother, Mary Bates; great-grandfather, Kelly Bate Sr; uncles, David Traylor Jr., Willie Traylor Sr., and Michael Carter; aunts, Margaret Ward, Elizabeth Thompson, Meroline Harris, Annie L. Johnson, Stephanie Denny, Lucille Crawford, Mattie Traylor; and cousin, Willie Traylor Jr.

Shemecca leaves to cherish her memories her four sons, Sii’yon Ross, Tre-Jzon Ross, Mendez Shepard, and Omarion Shephard; mother, Janie Gipson and husband Elmon; father, Timothy Williams; brothers, Montaney Williams, Noah French, Nickolas French and wife Kylie, Shawn Gipson, Eugene Hendricks, and wife Jamilia, Sean Gipson; fiancé, Jarvis Commanche; grandmothers, Mary Simmons and Emma Baker; grandfather, Elmon Gipson Sr.; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Abundant Life COGIC in Hooks, Texas with Pastor Danny Traylor officiating.

The family will receive family and friends at Texarkana Funeral Home-Texas on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 5 to 8PM.

