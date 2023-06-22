Sponsor

Fred Dudley was born on November 18, 1963, in Texarkana, Texas to Addie Lee & William Dudley. He was the eleventh child.

He graduated Class of 1982 from Arkansas High School. Fred was a member of Lanesport Baptist Church where he confessed his life to Christ.

Fred was the life of any event with his infectious smile and love he shared with others. He spent most of his time with family and friends. He was full of life; he enjoyed dancing, hanging out, being a DJ, and cooking for his family and friends. Fred worked at Grand Storage Solutions in Texarkana, Texas.

Fred was a dedicated father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin. He valued his family near and far. When they got together, they knew they were going to have a good time.

Fred is preceded in death by his mother, Addie Lee Dudley; sisters, Dorothy Morgan, Barbara Dudley, Donna Dudley, Annie Lee Foster; brothers, Jimmy Dudley, Eddie Edward, Roylee, Sylvester Dudley, and Ronald Wayne Dudley.

He leaves to cherish his memories: Son: Ladarrius Henry; Daughter: Tiffany Floyd; Sisters: Gloria Taylor, Flora Johnson; Seven Grandchildren: Jaylan Floyd, Dae’Juan Goodnight, Jaevion Floyd, Sincere Goodnight, Messiah Floyd, My’Asiah Foyd, and Macie Patterson.

Visitation Friday, June 23, 2023 3:00-5:00 Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM Lanesport Baptist Church, Garland, Arkansas with Pastor Reuben Davis, Eulogist. Burial in Wynn Cemetery.

