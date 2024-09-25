Sponsor

Sherri Lynn Jennings-Madewell, age 65, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at Hospice of Texarkana. She was born on January 23, 1959, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Richard and Pasty Joann Jennings.

Mrs. Madewell spent her working days as a devoted Dispatcher for ArTex Transport. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of the Christian Faith. Her family described her as loving, strong and independent. She was a wonderful and loving mother, memaw, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her spouse Clint Harrison; parents Richard and Pasty JoAnn Jennings; and sister Vickey Semety.

Left to cherish her memory is son Christopher Phinney and wife Jade of Texarkana, Arkansas; daughter Latisha Harvey and husband Wayne of Texarkana, Texas; sister Leona Mickel of Little Rock, Arkansas, Jeannette Jennings of Gilmer, Texas, Patty Adams of Texarkana, Texas, Denise Jennings of Jefferson, Texas; brother Ricky Jennings of Texarkana, Texas; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; loads of nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends that felt like family.

A memorial service will be held 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at Freedom Grace Fellowship in Texarkana, Arkansas with Pastor Ronnie Freeman Sr. and Co. Pastor Stephanie Stewart officiating.