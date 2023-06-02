Shirley Elder

Shirley A. Elder, age 84, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Elder was born June 15, 1938. She was a hairdresser for many years and owned her own shop, Shirley’s Hair Fashion. She also loved arts and crafts and had Shirley’s Watermelon Patch.

Mrs. Elder attended Hillcrest Baptist Church. She loved her grandchildren and nurtured children for 71 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Elder; infant twins; two daughters, Carrie Dyson and Robin Bourgeois and two sons, Robert Elder and Kenneth Elder.

Survivors include her children, Roxie Durham, Floyd Elder and Kris Elder; ten grandchildren, Richard Young, Amy Hai, Amanda Vega, Cliff Watson, Misty Rini, Monica Simms, Kenneth Elder, Chris Elder, Kandice Elder, and Dawnielle Bourgeois; two sisters, Pam Pozzi of Jefferson, Louisiana and Carolyn Nicholson of Jefferson, Louisiana; one brother, Jessie Michael Medina of Texarkana, Arkansas.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Matt Graves officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

