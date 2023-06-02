Betty Jean Nix

Mrs. Betty Jean Russell Nix, age 94, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 29, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Nix was born February 25, 1929, in Doddridge, Arkansas, and had lived most of her life in Texarkana. She was a member of Hickory Street Baptist Church and was retired from Lone Star Army Ammunition. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest and Meda Mae Bryant Russell; three brothers, Ralph Russell, Jerry Russell, and Tommy Russell; her husband, Jack Nix; a daughter-in-law, Annette Nix, and a grand-daughter-in-law, Amy Nix.

Betty and Jack were married in 1950 in Hollywood, California, on the television show “ The Bride and Groom.” Betty enjoyed traveling. She had visited all fifty states, collecting bells from each state. She had traveled overseas with her husband, Jack, and also cruised with her sister Sheila to Canada and Alaska. She got her hair done every Friday and then met her family for lunch afterward, the Friday lunch club. She was always ready to go out to eat and loved to visit and have visitors. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved her siblings very much and loved family gatherings.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Tyna Nix of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Steve and Betty Nix of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter, Teresa Smith of New Boston, Texas; nine grandchildren, Kurt Nix, Matthew Nix, Chris Nix, Sam Nix, Jeff Nix, Erica Ramage, Paige Burks, Tiffany Studebaker, and Chelsea Gillion, nineteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, one brother, Jesse Russell of Thousand Oaks, California, and two sisters, Earnestine Mays of Amarillo, Texas and Sheila Cook of Texarkana, Arkansas.

A celebration of her life will be at 10:00 A. M. Wednesday at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel, with Rev. Tim Strebeck officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 PM until 8 PM Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to: Hickory Street Baptist Church, 2923 Hickory Street, Texarkana, AR 71854, or to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, TX, 75503.

