Sponsor

Shirley Marie Britt was born in Ashdown, Arkansas to the late Sewell “Buster” and Bennie Harris Nelson who preceded her in death. She departed this life on August 10, 2023 in Ashdown, AR. Shirley united with St. Luke Baptist Church at an early age. Later she united with Red Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Leon Talton, Sr. She served on the devotion committee of the Mission Ministry and a member of the choir. Shirley worked as a CNA at Little River Nursing Home and later at Domtar Paper Mill.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters: Velma Nelson, Barbara Montgomery, Madelyn Pennon, and La Wanda Nelson; Brother: Edward Nelson and great grand-daughter Diamond Brakole Britt.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Three Daughters: Sharkey Lynn Branch, Texarkana, TX; Sharmonia Monique Hayes and LaChatta Osha Britt of Ashdown, AR; One adopted daughter: Gwen Crockett of Ogden, AR. Two Sons: Patrick Laron Britt of Idabel, Ok; Marvin Jose Britt of Wake Village, TX: Nine Grandchildren: Candice N. Britt, Marcus (Naomi) Britt, Brandon Britt, Nicholas Britt, RaSheena Cantley, Trendell Cantley, Channen (Porscha) Branch, Jaylon (Dulce) Britt and Paiton L. Britt. Three Sisters: Grace (Willie) Dixon of Oakland, CA; Evelyn (Joe) Bell, Arlene (Nolton) Guillory both of Ashdown, AR. Sister-in-Law: Mildred Nelson of Omaha Nebreska. Host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 1:00-2:00 PM at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church Ashdown, AR with the Funeral Service following at 2:00 PM with Rev. Eric Nelson, Eulogist. Burial at St. Luke Cemetery Ashdown AR under the Direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

