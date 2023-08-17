Sponsor

Precillar Scott was born August 24, 1935 in Ozan, Arkansas to the parents Woodson & Elizabeth Walker.

Precillar accepted Christ at a early age, and served many positions in church. She loved talking about the Lord; and loved her children. Precillar was active in church until her health started to fail.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodson & Elizabeth Walker, husband, Melvin Scott, son, Thomas Scott, two grandsons, Cedrick Scott, Randy Cornelius II and a host of brothers and sisters.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Two Daughters: Donna Scott and Wanda (Equillis) Jones; One Sister: Irilla Black; Nine Grandchildren: Brandon Jones, Byron Jones, Shaunderrick Scott, Quintonious Scott, Brooke Jones, Sharde Scott, Bryan Jones, Rashodd Cornelius, KeShaun Cornelius; A Special Granddauhter: Sharde’ Scott the apple of her eye; Great-Granddaughter: ;Kenzlee Wrightner, and a host of nieces and nephews: Two Special Friends: Bobbie Taylor, Marsha Handy and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, August, 18, 2023 3:00-5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, August 19, 2023 Jones Stuart Mortuary Parlor 12:00 PM with Elder William Beed Eulogist. Burial in Fairhaven Cemetery, 35th and Sanderson Lane, Texarkana, AR.

