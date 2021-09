Advertisement

Shirley Redden, age 79, of Hooks, Texas, died Sunday, September 5, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Redden was born May 29, 1942 in Madisonville, Texas. She was retired and was a Baptist.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Redden.

She is survived by her children, David Redden and wife Glenda and Joe Redden and wife Darlene; brother, Jimmy Kimbro and family of Georgia; sister, Eileen Markentell and family of Spring, Texas; grandchildren, Denny Redden and wife Kristy, Shelly Bingham and husband Glen, Kelly Bush and husband Daniel, Kayse Brown, Jason Redden and wife Brodie, Kimberly Pomes and husband Ricky; eleven great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Chapelwood Cemetery with Kevin Schutte and Rev. Kyle Peters officiating. Burial is under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Wednesday evening from 6-8 P.M.