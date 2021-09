Advertisement

Loren Dane Green, 48, of Fouke, Arkansas passed away September 5, 2021. He was born June 22, 1973 to DeWayne and Kathy Green in Texarkana.

Dane worked as a maintenance supervisor for Our Plan B. He loved to spend time with friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his mother Kathy Pilgreen Green and grandparents Georgia and Arthur Pilgreen and Dovie Alexander.

He is survived by his son Jesse Green and fiancé Bre Hall of Texarkana; father DeWayne Green of Texarkana; brother Cody Green of Fouke, Arkansas and a number of friends and relatives.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.