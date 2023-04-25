Shirley Turner

Advertisement

Shirley was born on December 7, 1964, the youngest daughter to the parents of Muriel Williams and Mac Ford in Garland City, Arkansas. She attended school at Garland High School where she loved playing basketball, softball, etc. for the Redhorses.

She cherished and loved her family while working at Kilpes for a number of years. She was a “God” fearing woman and attended Wynn Missionary Baptist Church. She often listened and sang gospel music while spreading “God’s” Words of inspiration to everyone. She was one of a kind and loved to spread joy and laughter, that was Shirley Jean.

She peacefully departed this earthly home on April 7, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Muriel Williams, her father, Mac Ford, her brother, Albert Williams, her special Aunt Betty Johnson, her step-daughter, Jeaunee’ S. Hamilton.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Husband: Rodney Turner; Two Sons: Eric L. Ford and Cedric D. Ford, One Daughter: Rodnesha Turner; Two Step-Sons: Anthonie Hamilton, Johnnie Hamilton, One Sister: Josephine Ford, Two Step-Sisters: Renae Warren, Elaine Hood, Five Grand-Daughters: Chanell N. Ford, Erica M. Ford, Maleah G. Ford, Cadence S. Tuner, Zenah G. Ford, One Grandson: Khylen J. Jord, Three Step-Nephews: Jamon Howard, Deleion Lee, Taveno Lee, Special Friends: Brenda Adcock, Davita and Staff along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, April 21, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM Wynn Missionary Baptist Church Garland City, AR. with Pastor James Harris and Rev. Cedric Sharp, Eulogist. Burial at Wynn Cemetery.

