Erma D. Brockman 88, passed peacefully on April 11, 2023 in Texarkana, Texas with her loved ones by her side.

Erma was born December 19, 1934 in Howard County, Arkansas to the late Beatrice Whitmore and Ned Cook.

Erma went to school in Arkansas as a child and graduated High School at age15. She was a great basketball player in school. Erma graduated from Juanita’s School of Beauty Culture in West Virginia in June 1957 and was a great beautician for many years. She later pursued her nursing career and retired from Far Rockaway Nursing Home and Peninsula General in Queens, New York where she served as a nurse for 38 years.

Erma always had words of encouragement for her family. She was such a giving person not only to her family but to her friends as well. She always had great stories to tell.

Erma was preceded in death by her Sister: Naomi Hughley, Daughter: Melba Simpkins, and two Sons: Wayne Brockman, Sr., Ivan O. Brockman Sr., Her grandsons: Allen Simpkins, Jr. and Ivan O. Brockman, II and Her granddaughter: Adrina Williams.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories: Daughter: Elizabeth (Wanda) Brockman, two sons: James (Buster) and Stanley (Boo) Brockman. Her grandchildren: Wayne Brockman Jr., Nicole Williams, Brandi Chapman, Ashlei Brockman, Issac Brockman, Erica Brockman, Ian Lewis, Shaneaka Long and Shamel Price. She leaves twenty two great grandchildren and twenty three great-great grandchildren.

We will hold the memories of you in our hearts forever.

Visitation Friday April 28, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Service Saturday, April 29, 2023 10:00 AM Gamble Cemetery, Ozan, Arkansas with Pastor Shirley P. Brockman, Eulogist under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

