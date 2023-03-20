Advertisement

Sidney Dwayne Walker, 44, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The family is deeply saddened by his death. Sidney was born on May 19, 1978, to Don Rhone and Nancy Rowe (Walker) in Texarkana, Texas.

Sidney was raised in a Christian home and was deeply devoted to family. His family was an important aspect of his life, and he enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them.

Sidney attended Arkansas High School and worked at Tyson for many years.

He married Felisha Walker, and unto this union one child was born, Nautica Walker.

He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Alf Walker and Timothy Rhone, and grandmothers, Mariah Walker and Alice Rhone.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories and legacy one daughter: Nautica Walker of Hope, Arkansas; his mother: Nancy Rowe of Ashdown, Arkansas; father: Don Rhone (Virginia) of Dallas, Texas; wife: Felisha McPherson Walker of Hope, Arkansas; 4 sisters: Marica Rhone of Kansas City, Kansas, Appollonia Rowe of Hope, Arkansas, Shavonnaca Rowe of Texarkana, Arkansas, Makava Walker of Ashdown, Arkansas; 1 brother: DeMarcus Walker of Texarkana, Arkansas 2 sisters in laws: Kimberly McPherson and Tiffany Anderson of Texarkana, Arkansas; 2 brothers in laws,: Mario McPherson of Texarkana, Arkansas, Kevin Booker of Las Vegas, Nevada; special friend: Glenda Watson; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Visitation Friday, March 17, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, March 18, 2023 12:00 PM at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church with Elder Steve Burris, Eulogist. Burial in Red Oak Grove Cemetery Ashdown, AR.

