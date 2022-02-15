Advertisement

Sleata Sims went to be with the Lord of February 11, 2022 at her residence. She was proceeded in death by her parents Thadious and Alice Jones; her husband, Harlon Leon Sims Sr.; one son, Dean Sims; seven brothers and one sister.

Sleata was born September 22, 1941 in Fouke, Arkansas. She is survived by four sons, Leon Sims (Sherry), Doyle Sims (Kelly), Brian Sims all of Genoa, Arkansas, Christopher “CD” Sims (Toni) of New Boston, Texas; two brothers, Haltom Jones (Sharon), Lonny Jones (Karen) both of Fouke, Arkansas; one sister, Carolene Huff (Sonny) of Ida, Louisiana; four sisters-in-law, Melvinie Jones of Waco, Texas, Beverly Jones, Pam Jones both of Fouke, Arkansas, Martha ward of Fulton, Arkansas; four grandkids, nine great-grandkids, and several nieces and nephews. She was also survived by three special friends, Lorraine Deaton, Bonnie Upchurch, Layla Bassett as well as her caregiver Susan Hensley. She was a long-time member of Jonesville Pentecostal Church in Fouke, Arkansas.

She worked in the Genoa School system for many years and was a homemaker. She was very well known for speaking her mind and telling it like it was, but more for always being there when she was needed by those, she called her family and friends.

She was very much loved by many and will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Bro. Rayford Beall and Lonny Jones officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

The family would like to send out a special thanks to Encompass Hospice for taking such good care of her needs.

