Quinton Shane Grant, age 46, of Mayflower, Arkansas, died Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in a Little Rock, Arkansas hospital.

Shane was born February 5, 1976, in Texarkana, Texas. He was a brick mason and a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Shane enjoyed restoring and modifying his Ford Mustangs. He was an avid sports fan, who enjoyed watching his favorite college football team, the Texas Long Horns. He also would cheer on the Los Angles Rams. Shane enjoyed spending time with his family. The most important part of Shane’s life was the bond and relationship he had with his son, Christian. Shane loved his mother deeply. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his son, Christian Grant of Sherwood, Arkansas; his stepfather and mother Dennis and Joann Eckert of Fairfield, Arkansas; one sister, Melissa McCrary of Texarkana, Arkansas; his grandmother, Lois Neal of Genoa, Arkansas; two aunts, Jan Brown of Genoa, Arkansas; Darlene Reed of Genoa, Arkansas; one uncle Timmy Neal of Genoa, Arkansas; two nieces, Samantha Martin, Abygail McCrary, and one nephew, Trey Ramistella; one great-niece; one great-nephew, cousins, and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 P. M. Friday, February 18, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P. M.

