Sonya Gail Jewell, age 57, of Hooks, Texas, passed away on June 19, 2025, at 10:48 AM. She was born on March 16, 1968, in Texarkana, Texas to Gail Mullins and Sam Carey.

She spent her days working as a stay-at-home mother. In her free time, she loved to watch horror movies, true crime, and especially her favorite WNBA player Caitlyn Clark. She was a veteran of the Army Reserves and served in Desert Storm. After enlisting after high school, she obtained the rank of Second Lieutenant before being discharged in 1997. Her family described her as a kind soul who loved animals.

She was preceded in death by her father Sam Carey, sister Cyndi Eliav, and grandparents Helen and Loyd Barker and Charles and Thirel Carey.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband Chris Jewell, son Brandt Jewell, mother, Gail Mullins, brother Shawn Carey, nephews Jessie, Shawn Jr, Issac, Elijah and Zack, her nieces April and Amanda, stepsister Ginger Shoulders, and stepbrother Will Berry.

Instead of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to Texarkana Animal League to respect her care and adoration for animals.

A memorial will be held Saturday, June 28th, 2 PM at First Baptist Church in Hooks, TX, under the direction of Grant Sutton.