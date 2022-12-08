Advertisement

Stanley Earl Solomon was born October 17, 1959, to the late Henry Solomon and Minnie Hooks. He departed this earthy life on November 22, 2022. Stanley graduated from Arkansas High in 1979, and joined the United States Army following high school. He was previously employed at Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and Alcola Aluminum Company.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, maternal and paternal grandparents.

Stanley is survived by his devoted wife, Jackie Richard-Solomon, three children: Stan Harris, Teniqua Solomon, and Shantay Duson-Jenkins, one stepson: Bob A. (Vickie), Richard III six brothers: Lawrence Solomon, Tony Solomon, Clifton Solomon, Christopher (Sonya) Solomon , Billy (Charlotte) Callahan, and Jason (Jocelyn) Solomon; three sisters: Bridgette Solomon, Stephanie Solomon, and Andrea Solomon.

Stanley is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Service Friday, December 9, 2022 at Fairhaven Cemetery 35th and Sanderson Lane 2:00 PM with Pastor Nichole Hill, Eulogist.

