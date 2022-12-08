THS Student John Thomas Borowitz Chosen to Serve as Delegate to United States Senate Youth Program

Advertisement

Texas High Senior John Thomas Borowitz was one of two students selected to represent Texas as a delegate to the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP). The program, will be held in Washington, D. C. March 4 – 11, 2023. Borowitz will also receive a $10,000 college scholarship from the USSYP.

The USSYP was founded in 1962 through Senate Resolution. Each year, two of the highest-achieving students from each state, the District of Columbia, and the Department of Defense Education system overseas are selected through a highly competitive merit-based selection process at the state departments of education nationwide. Qualified high school juniors or seniors must demonstrate leadership by serving in elected or appointed positions representing a constituency in student government, education, public affairs, and community service organizations. They must be actively serving in qualified leadership positions.

