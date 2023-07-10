Stanley Jones

Sponsor

Stanley Houston Jones, 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Little Rock, AR on Wednesday, June 26, 2023. The son of Cora Duncan and Samuel Oather Jones, he was born, September 28, 1935 in Conway, AR and raised in Clinton, AR. He attended Hendrix College before being appointed to and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. As a midshipman he first met his wife of 60 years, Catherine Cox Jones. They were stationed in Honolulu, San Diego and Charleston, SC before settling in Texarkana, AR in 1966.

Stan spent the next 35 years at Buhrman-Pharr Hardware Company and retired as President and Chairman of the Board. He was a member of the Arkansas High Booster Club, served as President in 1972 and for over twenty years volunteered every Friday night as a radio broadcaster for the high school football team. Stan enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, golf and never missed an opening day at Oaklawn Park.

He is survived by his four children Tom Jones (Stacie), Genie Jones, Jane Fite (Jeff), Cathy Strong (Anthony); ten grandchildren, Elizabeth (Agustin), Ben, Maggie, Jack, J.T., Ella, Maddie, Anna, Sarah and Sam.

The family extends its gratitude to his loving caregivers for their support and the laughter they brought to Mr. Stan.

A private family graveside service was held Sunday, July 2, 2023 at State Line Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association – Arkansas Chapter or the charity of your choice.

