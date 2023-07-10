Nellie “Virginia” Martin

Sponsor

Nellie ‘Virginia’ Rogers Martin, age 88 of Simms, Texas passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, at her residence. Mrs. Martin was born June 19, 1935, in Simms, Texas to Rupert and Opal Rogers. She was retired from Simms ISD as a Nurse and is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Terrell Martin and a son, Roger Martin.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Martin of Simms, Texas, a niece, Donna and husband Mike Bishop of Hooks, Texas, special friend, Reba Bartlett of Simms, Texas and a number of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held in the Bates Rolf Funeral Home Chapel, New Boston, Texas on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. No services at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston.

