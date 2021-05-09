Stephen Hooper Heard

Advertisement

Stephen Lance Hooper Heard, age 54, formerly of Texarkana, Texas, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in a hospital in Galveston, Texas.

Steve was born May 18, 1966, in New Boston, Texas. He was in the Army Reserves, was an electrician by trade and was studying Theology in the seminary program at Darrington.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Deloris Hooper, his father George Heard, and one nephew, Blake Beliew.

Survivors include his wife, Denise Heard; one son, Jacob Heard; four sisters, Samantha Rogers and husband Robert, Amy Green and husband Jeff, Natalie Heard and husband Adam Wallace, Tammy Crème and husband Quintin; two brothers Roger Hooper and wife Jennifer, and Jason Heard; nephews, Connor Beliew, Tate Hooper, Andrew Hooper, Jace Rogers, Jackson Heard, Noah Heard, and Peyton Crème; nieces, Taylor Ball, Alisyn Ball, Madilyn Ball, Whitnee Green, Katie Williams, Shaylie Day, Jaciee Heard, Nyla Heard, and Halle Creme; one great-niece, Brookelynn Beliew along with other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Grace Church with Roger Hooper and Bro. Mike Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the church for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.