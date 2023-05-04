Steve Gibbs

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Dr. Steven M. Gibbs, age 72, of Texarkana, Texas passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023, after ongoing health issues.

Steve was born July 7, 1950, in Wichita, Kansas. He graduated from Lake Highlands High School in Dallas, Texas and then went on to attend Tyler Junior College and graduate with a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Texas in Denton. Steve served our country as a pilot in the United States Navy.

After his time in the service, he went on to obtain a masters and doctorate from Southwestern Baptist Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. Steve spent 30 years in ministry as a pastor in several Baptist churches and 10 years as a Chaplain at Barry Telford Prison in New Boston, Texas. He had a lifelong love of the game of baseball and refereed local soccer for over 20 years in Texarkana.

Preceding him in death were his parents, John and Ethel Gibbs of Bella Vista, Arkansas and one brother, Larry Gibbs.

Advertisement

Survivors include his wife, Sue Gibbs of Texarkana; daughter Natalie Buie, and her husband and children Robbie, Lawson and Hudson of Bryant, Arkansas; daughter, Stephanie Nalley, and her husband and children, Eddie, Brooklyn, Chandler, and Gibson of Heath, Texas; son Landry Gibbs and his wife and children, Ashley, Reese, Cannon, Palmer, and Griffin of Texarkana; son Brady Gibbs and his wife and children, Valerie, Tyler, and Emily of Sugarland, Texas; along with one brother, Gary Gibbs and his wife Brenda of Wichita, Kansas.

Steve’s life was celebrated this past weekend in a small, private gathering of his immediate family members.

In lieu of flowers, the family has arranged for donations to be made in Steve’s honor at the Samaritan’s Purse International Relief Organization. https://sampur.se/40WXNrH

Steve was best known for building relationships with people, being a hard worker, being the life of the party and endlessly cheering on and loving his family. While they will miss him here on earth, they also rejoice in knowing that he is in the loving arms of his heavenly Father.

