U.S. Veteran

Mr. Randell Wayne Knotts, age 76, of Texarkana, Arkansas died Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in a local rehab facility surrounded by his family.

Mr. Knotts was born October 30, 1946 in Louisiana. He was retired from the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department and was a retired veteran of the United States Army, where he served his country in the Vietnam War. Mr. Knotts was an avid fisherman. He loved to go to his fishing hole on Millwood Lake. If he wasn’t fishing, he could be found spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a happy man, always smiling and trying to make others smile. He was the greatest husband, father, and grandfather his family could ask for. He always had their best interests at heart and went above and beyond for them. He is preceded in death by his son, Tomas Knotts; his parents, Orell and Christina Knotts; one sister, Lisa Gayle Knotts and three brothers, Rodney Knotts, Carl Lee Knotts and William Knotts.

He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-six years, Fe Knotts; two daughters, Lisa Knotts, Joyce Chavez and her husband Eric; four grandchildren, Toni Chavez, Jackie Chavez, Chris Doucet and wife Juliet, Elena Knotts and her significant other Kyle Little; three great-grandchildren, Kaiden Dennis, Brennan Castro, Camden Sewell; one sister, seven brothers, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until service time.

