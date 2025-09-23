Sponsor

Steven Lynn Poplin, 64, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on September 20, 2025.

He was born on February 26, 1961, in Tyler, Texas. He spent 26 years working for Windstream Communications before retiring — and after that, he stayed just as busy doing the things he truly loved.

Steve was happiest when surrounded by family and friends, whether he was traveling in his RV, camping and enjoying time on the lake, or riding motorcycles with his wife of 32 years, Tammy. One of his greatest joys in life was spending time with his granddaughter Zoey. He never missed an event whether it was watching her play volleyball or cheerleading, he was her biggest fan.

He also loved tinkering with antique cars, doting on his dogs, and spending time with his many friends.

He is survived by his loving wife Tammy Poplin; daughters Jessica Clanton (Chris) and Hanna Crider (Ryan); granddaughters Zoey and Hannah; siblings Martha Love, Melba Hickey (Larry), Melissa Hammer (Tim), and David Poplin (Ann); sisters and brothers in law Jan West (Tracy), Wanette Dykes (Ben), and Bruce Slavin; along with a host of nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle Steve.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Vivian Poplin; his brother and sister-in-law, Hugh and Sherry Poplin; his brother-in-law, Lou Love; and his niece, Lindsey Hickey.

A celebration of Steve’s life will be held at 1:00 P. M. on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Tim Hammer and Chris Clanton officiating.