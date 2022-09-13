Advertisement

Steven Ray Davis, age 65, of Fouke, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, September 5, 2022.

Mr. Davis was born on February 7, 1957, in Texarkana, Texas, and lived in Fouke for most of his life. He was retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company after twenty-eight years of service and was a member of Fairland Holiness Church. Steven was known to be a quiet man with few words to speak. His family and friends described him as a gentle giant. He enjoyed cooking for his family and friends and creating memories that could be carried on for years. He is preceded in death by his father, Otis Davis; his grandparents who raised him, Jerry and Melinda Davis; one son-in-law, Thomas “Tombo” Collins; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, M.A. Thomas and Norene Thomas and one brother-in-law, David Thomas.

He is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Betty Ann Davis of Fouke, Arkansas; two daughters, Tabitha Marie Collins of Texarkana, Arkansas, Rachel Ann Douglas and her husband Larry Douglas Jr. of Fouke, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Olivia Marie Pilgreen, Kaylee Danielle Davis, Isabelle Kay Collins, Thomas Isaac Collins; one sister and brother-in-law, Donna Newcomb and her husband Jeff of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Juanita and Glenn Pilgreen of Fouke, Arkansas; three brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Martin “Buck” Thomas and his wife Teresa of Texarkana, Arkansas, George Thomas and his wife Vicki of Fouke, Arkansas, Melvin Thomas and his wife Mary Thomas of Genoa, Arkansas; four half-sisters, Bonnie Rogers of Goldendale, Washington, Lisa Richardson of Talent, Oregon, Rosana Kalayjian of Klamath Falls, Oregon, Sandra Kalayjian of Stanwood, Washington and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Friday, September 9, 2022, at Fairland Holiness Church, with Rev. Lloyd Shuecraft officiating. Burial will be in Macedonia Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the church Thursday evening from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

