Suella Rankin

Suella Eitel Rankin, of DeKalb Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 9, 2021. Sue was born on July 31, 1947 in New Boston, Texas. Sue was retired from NAF Financial Services.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arlie and Vera Eitel and one sister, Mary Nuckolls. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Gerold Rankin, one sister Carol Eitel of Centeron AR and her children, Joe (Sue) Walden of Van Buren AR, Donna (Larry) Williams of New Boston TX, Keri (Doyle) Nichols of DeKalb TX, and Kimble (Rodney) Hatridge of Texarkana TX.

Sue’s true joy was her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren: Tye Walden, Amy Smothers, Lucas Williams, Travis May, Kaleigh Butler, Robbie Martin, Emily Hatridge, Ryan Bradley Hatridge, Reid Hatridge, Jordan Ramsey, Hoyt Butler & Case Denison; a number of special nieces, nephews & friends. Sue will forever be remembered and loved by them all.

Sue enjoyed spending time in the outdoors. She loved camping, fishing and hunting. She was also a wonderful cook. She showed her love and appreciation to many with her kitchen creations.

The family would like to give a special “thank you” to the wonderful staff at Texarkana Post-Acute Medical. The compassion, prayers, love, and support shown to our family during her courageous battle will never be forgotten. She truly fought a good fight and won the race and finished the course.

Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, April 12, 2021 at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston, Texas. Services will be held at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, April, 13, 2021 at 2:00 pm. Interment to follow at Woodmen Cemetery, DeKalb, Texas.