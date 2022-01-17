Suzanne Wyner

Suzanne Talbert Wyner, age 76, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, January 13, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Wyner was born January 26, 1945, in Texarkana, Texas, to James and Helen Bounds Talbert. She was a member of Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church and retired from Orthopedic Specialists of Texarkana, where she was a transcriptionist. Suzanne enjoyed playing scrabble and hanging out with her girlfriends. She loved to travel and had a newfound hobby of painting with her friend Mary Jane Orr. She was crazy about her beloved dog, Bevo and her grand-dogs. Suzanne was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, John Charles Wyner.

Survivors include her two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Denise Cantrell of Hooks, Texas and Steve and Kim Cantrell of Texarkana, Arkansas; one granddaughter, Sara O’Neal and husband, Jonathan of Texarkana; two great-grandchildren, Greyson O’Neal and Harleigh O’Neal; one sister, Jan Childress and husband Ron of Lubbock, Texas; one cousin, Gayle Norris of Shreveport, Louisiana and too many lifelong friends to list.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Nancy James for her friendship with Suzanne.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Monday, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Patrick Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be name in Suzanne’s name to Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church.

