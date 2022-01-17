Myra Smith

Myra Ann Smith, age 72, of Wake Village, Texas, died Thursday, January 13, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Smith was born October 11, 1949, in New Boston, Texas and was retired from First Bank and Trust of Broken Bow, Oklahoma. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where she was involved in many church activities. She loved to garden and was a member of the Silver Sneakers at St. Michael’s Fitness Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Smith; her parents, Buford York, Sr. and Byrdie York; and one brother Buford York, Jr.

Survivors include one daughter, Shannon Smith and husband Al of Texarkana, Texas; one son, Phillip Smith of Wake Village, Texas; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Smith and Lane Smith of Texarkana; one sister, Candy York of New Boston and one brother, Mickey York of New Boston; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Advertisement

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Joseph Carroll officiating. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

