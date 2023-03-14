Advertisement

Sylvia Ann Stone, age 81, of Hooks, Texas, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in the comfort of her home.

Sylvia was born on July 20, 1941, in Bloomburg, Texas. She was a housewife, a loving mother and grandmother, and a member of Hampton Church of Christ.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henrietta Lee and John. W. Arnold; her daughter, Teresa Smith; brothers, David Arnold, Sidney Arnold, Don Arnold, and John W. Arnold, Jr. (Buddy); granddaughter, Monica Boyette, sons-in-law, Steve Hedglin and John Benninghoft.

Survivors include her loving husband of 47 years, Nolan Stone of Hooks, Texas; her daughter and partner, Penny Smith and Lloyd Greunke of Manhattan, Kansas; daughters, Deborah Hedglin of Fouke, Arkansas, and Sherry Benninghoft of Ogden, Kansas; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Jamie Lawrence of Texarkana, Arkansas; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Janet Smith of Fouke, Arkansas; and son, Marvin W. Smith, Jr. (Billy) of Hope, Arkansas; 20 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jerry Monholland officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

