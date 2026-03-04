SPONSOR

October 18, 1960 – March 2, 2026

Tami Lynn Morgan, age 65, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, passed away on March 2, 2026. She was born on October 18, 1960, in Texarkana, Texas to Lucy and Norman Lee. She spent her working days taking care of her family and home while also working in the packaging department. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, attending church when she could or watching online, listening to Gospel music, playing games on her phone, and keeping her peace. Her family would describe her as a simple, God-fearing woman who loved her family more than anything. She was awesome, kind, softhearted and beautiful. Tami is preceded in death by both of her parents and one son, Joseph Morgan. Those left to cherish her memory include her seven children, Norman Furney, Wyndi (Nicola) Stanphill, Crystal Morgan, Timothy Morgan (Amy), Melissa Winner (Aaron), Matthew Morgan, and Heather Smith; seventeen grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law, Terri and David Bearden. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

SPONSOR

View full obituary and leave condolences