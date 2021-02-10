Tanya Renee Powell

Advertisement

Tanya Renee Granberry Powell, age 48, died unexpectedly February 8, 2021, in Benton, Arkansas. Tanya was born February 29, 1972, in Texarkana Texas. She was a graduate of Pleasant Grove High School and earned Associate degrees from Texarkana College followed by a Bachelor’s degree in Biology and a Master’s in Educational Leadership from Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Texas A&M – Commerce, respectively. She was a member of Northern Hills Baptist Church.

At the time of her death, she was the State Program Development and Finance Administrator for the Elementary and Secondary Division of the Arkansas Department of Education. She was previously employed as a marketing analyst for Abbot Laboratories and for eight years, she served as a Biology teacher at Texarkana Texas High School.

Tanya was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Frances Terry Johnson and O. L. and Hester Granberry. She is survived by her twin children, Maddison and Connor Powell, her parents, Royce and Carolyn Granberry, and her second grandfather, Byron Johnson, all of Texarkana; her brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Anna Granberry of Bend, Oregon; her beloved nephew and niece, Reagan Granberry and wife Kaylee of Weatherford, Texas and Paige Flournoy and husband Grady, of Shreveport, Louisiana; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Tanya worked in the Children’s Department at her church, serving as a teacher in Children’s Chapel and Vacation Bible School. She was a serious Bible student. She enjoyed shopping excursions with her children as well as many day trips to the various state parks and other points of interest in Arkansas She was an avid Texas Rangers fan.

Tanya’s funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 12, 2021 at Northern Hills Baptist Church, 6000 Sammy Lane, Texarkana, Arkansas, with Dr. Roger Copeland officiating. Interment will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash, Texas.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, 1015 N. Kings Highway, Nash, Texas.

Memorials may be made to Northern Hills Baptist Church or to The Gideons International.

