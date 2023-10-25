Sponsor

Taylor Allen Smith, age 14, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 22, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Taylor was born November 22, 2008 in Branson, Missouri. He attended eighth grade at Arkansas Middle School. He enjoyed playing video games and riding his bike. He always liked to be the best-dressed boy in the room, and was always looking forward to getting to dress his best. He loved his family, but he loved his mom most of all. Taylor was a fun-loving loving young man, who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Taylor is survived by his parents, Gary and April Smith; his brother, Tyler Smith; grandmother, Lurlene Smith; his maternal grandparents, Timothy Smith and Diann Evans; his pop, Gary Smith Sr.; grandma, Sandra Hamilton; seven uncles, Christopher Smith, Justin and Adrian Smith, Dustin and Jamie Smith, Justin Smith, Ryan Smith, Chris Smith, Bryan Martin; three aunts, Kayleigh Champion, Amber Ferguson, Katie Smith, and numerous cousins, friends, and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Jaimie Alexander officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

