Teresa Ann Page, age 63, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Ms. Page was born on December 16, 1961, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifelong resident of the community. She served as the Office Manager for Schimming Co. and was a Christian. Teresa had a funny, outgoing personality and never met a stranger- she could light up a room with her laughter and kindness. She was courageous, a true fighter, and a survivor of stage four cancer. Her strength and determination inspired everyone who knew her. Teresa always fought fiercely for her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she loved and protected with all her heart. She found joy in the simple pleasures of life, especially spending her days riding horses and fishing with family and friends- activities that brought her peace and happiness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Felton and Helen Roach, and one nephew, James Roach.

She is survived by her daughter, Lana Cherry (Michael Brown) of Texarkana, Arkansas; two other children, two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jimmy and Martha Roach of Texarkana, Arkansas; and Johnny and Gundla Roach of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Larry Wilcox of College Station, Texas; six grandchildren, Taylor Hollenbeck, Madison Bleichner and her husband Alexander, Gracie Cherry, Emma Hill, Bella Hill and Sophie Hill and a host of friends and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Bobby Fischer and other family members officiating.