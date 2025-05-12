Sponsor

Lola Mae Herrington, age 86, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 9, 2025, at her residence.

Lola was born on November 25, 1938, to her parents, Gladys and Clarence Mathis in Lockesburg, AR.

After her retirement from Safeway, she became a teacher’s aide at HeadStart. She enjoyed tending to her flowerbeds, spending time with her grandchildren, and was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Morris Herrington, her parents, one brother, Ronald, and one sister, Rose.

She is survived by her loving children, daughter, Terrie Reeves of Beaumont, TX; two sons, Morris Herrington, and wife, Gracie of Texarkana, AR, Dell Herrington, and wife, Angela, of Texarkana, TX; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald, two sisters, Janice and Ritchie, special friends Melania Byers, and husband, Jeff, and Dorthia Hefner; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, with Bro. Jim Harris and Bro. Chad Thompson officiating.

Visitation will be held the hour before in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church at 6324 Richmond Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503.