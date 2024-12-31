Sponsor

Terrell “Terry” Lee McCorkle

Terry McCorkle, age 67, T of Texarkana, Arkansas, died at home on Saturday, December 28, 2024.

Mr. McCorkle was born on June 6, 1957, in Hope, Arkansas, and lived in Texarkana for most of his life.

Terry was the former owner and operator of McCorkle Motors and worked in sales and management for most of his career. Mr. McCorkle had an outgoing personality, and he never met a stranger. He and his family would spend their summers camping at Shady Lake and different campsites, creating memories, fishing with friends and family, and telling stories around the campfire. He was an enthusiastic mechanic who loved to tinker with his many projects.

He is preceded in death by his father, Willie McCorkle.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn McCorkle, of Forty-seven years; one daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Jason Vert of Little Rock, Arkansas; one son, Joel McCorkle and his fiancée, Alisha Ruth of Texarkana, Arkansas; his mother, Martha McCorkle of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law; Charles and Stephanie McCorkle of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister and brother-in-law; Karen and Ray West of Texarkana, Arkansas; and a host of friends and other relatives.

A memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Chris Hooten officiating.