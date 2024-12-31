Sponsor

Jewel Arthur Sullivan, 86, of Texarkana, TX passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at his home in Texarkana.

He was born on April 26, 1938, in Queen City, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack; his beloved wife, Barbara; and special great-granddaughter, Kylee.

He is survived by his sons, Joey (Judy) and Jackie (Kasey) both of Texarkana, TX; four grandchildren, Dustin (Jen), Josh (Autumn), Jennifer and Amber (Coy); nine great-grandchildren, Madi, Layton, Kinleigh, Raylee, Lydia, John Luke, Dakota, Drew and Gentry; and a special cousin James (Karen) Taylor.

Jewel was an active member of First Baptist Church Texarkana until his illness prevented attendance.

Jewel enlisted in the Navy right after high school and served until he started his tenure of 33 years in the Department of Public Safety. He was a trooper in Alvin, TX, Turnpike in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Texarkana, TX. After his retirement from the DPS, he was a bailiff for Judge Peek for a number of years. For many years he also enjoyed officiating high school football games in the Texas and Arkansas area where he made many long-time friends.

He and Barbara were devoted to rescuing abandoned dogs and cats. At one time they had over a dozen animals they had given homes. They also enjoyed anything from snow skiing in Wyoming and Colorado to swimming the beaches of the Caribbean and everywhere in between with family and friends. A special thank you is owed to the chemo nurses at Collom & Carney Clinic, Right-at home caregivers especially, Heather, Megan and Maxine along with Enhabit Hospice Nurses.

Memorial services will be at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, January 3, 2025, at 2:00 PM with visitation from 1-2 PM.

In lieu of flowers please contribute to a local hospice, St. Jude, or a local animal shelter.