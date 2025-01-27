Sponsor

Terry Edward Byers, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2025 at St. Michael Hospital. He is from Texarkana but was a resident at Hope Haven in Hope, Arkansas.

Terry was born on November 24, 1961, to his parents, Martha and Robert Byers, in Mena, AR.

Terry, in his younger years, was the most vibrant and active young man you would ever meet. He never met a stranger. In his late teenage years, he was footloose and carefree and there was always laughter involved. Terry joined the United States Army and had committed his time to the reserves until his accident when a drunk driver hit him and left him mentally and physically disabled. After coming home from the hospital, he learned how to crochet and created beautiful pieces that he poured his heart into only to give away as gifts. He would enter his pieces in contests and won several 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes.

One prize was a check for $4.00; it might as well have been $1000; he was so proud!

Terry was always the life of the party everywhere he went. He enjoyed music, especially anything Elvis. He loved road trips and taking pictures of everything, even the highways. But he loved his pictures and guarded all of them with his life. He was a jokester and a prankster. He made everyone laugh with his quick wit and sense of humor. If you were in the room with him, you were laughing.

Terry, your hard life is over. You can talk now. You can walk now. You can run. We know you are dancing with momma and our sisters. We know you are rejoicing with your Savior.

Terry is preceded in death by his parents, Robert M. Byers and Martha Ann Byers; his sisters, Kelly Goodrick and Darlene Byers.

Terry is survived by his siblings, Kenny Byers of Texarkana, TX, Kevin Byers of Texarkana, AR, Laquita Osburn and husband Phillip of Texarkana, AR, and Marqueta Byers of Texarkana, AR; his nephews and nieces, Cody Byers, Eric Osburn, Korenna Goodrick, and Travis Goodrick; and a number of cousins and family members.

A Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2025 from 2-4PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas location.

Graveside Services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2025 at 2PM at Valley Cemetery in Gillham, Arkansas with Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating.

Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas