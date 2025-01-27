Sponsor

Betty Sisk, age 76, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at her home. Born on November 25, 1948, in Atlanta, Texas, to Robert and Eloise Sullivan.

Betty was a cherished member of her family and community. She spent her working days as a childcare giver and housewife, and in her free time, she enjoyed shopping and spending time with her beloved granddaughter, Katie bug, and family. Her family described her as a very opinionated person who loved life. Betty was a wonderful and loving daughter, wife, best granny, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Sisk, and her parents, Robert and Elise Sullivan.

Left to cherish her memory are her granddaughter, Katie Sullivan; nephew, David Sullivan and his wife Christina; sister, Carol Lumpkin, and a number of other family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 27, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on the same day at Chapelwood Funeral Home.