Terry Joe Tucker, age 79 of Redwater, Texas, died Friday, December 13, 2024 at his residence.

Mr. Tucker was born December 8, 1945 in Mattoon, Illinois. He was the owner of Tucker Home Improvement, an accomplished musician and a Baptist.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Howard Tucker and Dena Fellers Tucker; one son, Teejay Tucker and by one brother, Dave Tucker.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Smith Tucker of Redwater, Texas; children, Tiffany Yeager of Redwater, Texas, Dillon Tucker of Texarkana, Texas and Dedorah Tucker of Goodells, Michigan; one sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Rick Novotney of Streator, Illinois; one brother, Jerry Cox of Nashville, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Carol Tucker of Decatur, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Terri Ann, Jayden, Tucker, Rhealeigh, Hadlee, Harley, Kaylin, Corey and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Monday, December 16, 2024 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brad Watson officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family request memorials be made to the Runnin WJ Ranch, 4802 S. Kings Highway, Texarkana, TX 75501

Mr. Tucker’s body may be viewed from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.on Sunday and from 8:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.on Monday