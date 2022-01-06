Advertisement

Terry Lee Willett, age 57, of Wake Village, Texas passed away on January 4, 2022 in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Willett was born on May 5, 1964, in Texarkana, Texas to his parents Eddie Willett and Charlotte Tipton Medford. He was an avid Razorback and Cowboys fan, loved golf, and anything to do with water. But, most of all, he loved telling stories to his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father; his stepfather, Arthur Tipton; and his grandparents, Jake and Geraldine Willett and AO and Gladys Goff.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Felicia Beaird Willett of Wake Village, Texas; children, Jake Willett and wife Nikki of Parker, Colorado, Tyler Willett of Dallas, Texas; fur babies, Bitzy and Gracie; mother, Charlotte Tipton Medford and husband Winston of Pittsburg, Texas; stepmother, Geneva Willett of Texarkana, Texas; siblings, Phyllis Deese and husband Buddy of Texarkana, Texas, Kenny Tipton and Angela of Forney, Texas, Ray Tipton and wife Shauna of Ashdown, Arkansas, Nick Atkinson and wife Monica of Hooks, Texas, Micki Meserole and husband Keith of Hooks, Texas, James Willett of Atlanta, Texas; Mother-in-law Jackie Beaird; Sister-in-law Misty McClain and husband Gary; along with a number of nieces, nephews, friends, and relatives.

Visitation will be held between 4:00pm – 6:00pm on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, January 7, 2022 at First United Methodist Church Arkansas with Bro. Jaimie Alexander officiating under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

A celebration of his life will be held following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Texarkana.

